By Steven Bonifazi

A shuttle service from Boulder to Eldorado Canyon State Park will be offered from Friday, July 3 through Labor Day, Monday, September 7 as a weekend and holiday resource.

The new shuttle service was a cooperative effort between Boulder County and Eldorado Canyon State Park. Visitors are offered a new method of transportation with six stops and four parking lots throughout Boulder.

Shuttles will run on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays from 8 am to 7 pm. Each shuttle will depart every 15 minutes with the first shuttle leaving CU Boulder at 8 am and the last shuttle leaving the state park at 7 pm.

Parking inside the state park is very limited and there is no parking available outside its limits. Furthermore, the parking lots are free but do not allow overnight parking.

The six stops along the shuttle service route are as follows:

CU Boulder/Regent parking lot: Lot 306 on Regent Drive, just east of Broadway. Shuttle stops in the parking lot.

Broadway and 27th Way: RTD Park-n-Ride on the east side of Broadway. Catch the shuttle on the opposite side of Broadway at the southbound RTD bus stop. Note: if your car is registered outside of the RTD District, you will need to pay for parking at this lot.

Broadway and Dartmouth: RTD Park-n-Ride on the east side of Broadway. Catch the shuttle on the opposite side of Broadway at the southbound RTD bus stop.

Highway 93 and Highway 170 (Marshall Mesa Trailhead): Park in the dirt lot on the east side of Highway 93. Catch the shuttle on the opposite side of Highway 93 in front of the gas station, next to the old trucks.

Eldorado Canyon State Park entrance station Shuttle stops in front of the entrance station bathrooms Exit here to access the Streamside Trail

Eldorado Canyon State Park Visitor Center Shuttle stops in front of the visitor center Exit here for the Fowler, Rattlesnake, or Eldorado Canyon Trails and the picnic area



Valid annual park passes or an individual daily pass is required for all shuttle passengers 16 and older. There is no state park entrance fee for children ages 15 and younger.

For more information regarding the Eldo Shuttle, visit www.EldoShuttle.com