2020 Fair Book Presented to Commissioners by Fair Royalty

The fair royalty court volunteered at multiple livestock shows in January during the National Western Stock Show. Additionally, the court attended the Colorado Association of Fairs and Shows to learn about leadership and being fair royalty.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the court’s ability to complete their long list of duties such as appearing in parades. Nevertheless, the court will be supplying ribbons to youth at this year’s fair.

This year, Shelby Tveten of Johnstown was selected as the 2020 queen. Emerson Lobato of Windsor will join the 4-H Youth Executive Council and become a member of her FFA chapter’s floriculture career development event. Additionally, Ella Niccoli of Greeley was picked to serve as a second fair attendant this year.

For more information regarding the Weld County Fair, visit: www.weldcountyfair.com