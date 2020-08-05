2021 Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame Nominations to Open this Month

Nominations for the second Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame will be open to the public this month to honor authors who either lived in Colorado at one point or featured Colorado noticeably in their works.

A total of twelve authors will be nominated for the 2021 Hall of Fame before they close at the end of February 2021. The next Hall of Fame will be conducted in 2023. Additionally, the upcoming induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Renaissance Denver Stapleton.

The intial Hall of Fame induction was held in September of last year with local and national authors both living and passed inducted into the event. Furthermore, there were 22 authors honored including a few international bestselling authors such as Stephen King and Clive Cussler.

“The breadth of impact these authors have is priceless,” said Judith Briles, Founder of the Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame.

Criteria for the nominations for the Hall of Fame are as follows:

The author was born in Colorado, currently live in Colorado, or created one of their published works in Colorado.

They write about Colorado or include a location or event in Colorado as part of their published work.

Made significant and enduring contributions to their fields of work.

Helped open new frontiers for writing styles, ideas and concepts.

Inspired others by the breadth of their writing and work.

Advanced the status of authors.

“Their rich stories; their recognition as an influencer and problem solver with their written words; their residency in Colorado as a community member; and the measurable impact their words have had globally set the stage for an evening that is not to be missed,” said Judith.

For more information regarding the Colorado Author’s Hall of Fame including the upcoming Induction event, donations, events, board members and future inductees, visit: https://www.coloradoauthorshalloffame.org