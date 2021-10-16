23rd Annual Make a Difference Day is October 16 in Larimer County

NoCoVolunteers.org to host Make a Difference Day volunteer opportunities

United Way of Larimer County will celebrate the 23rd annual Make a Difference Day through October 23rd. The public is invited to participate in this community-wide day of service, which is recognized each year during the fourth week of October. The 2021 festivities will kick off with a week-long celebration of volunteerism in Larimer County beginning October 16.

“Make a Difference Day has been influential in supporting Larimer County through volunteerism with local nonprofits and municipal partners. This work is important now more than ever as many of these partners and communities they support have been impacted by the pandemic and Colorado wildfires,” said Iván Díaz, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way of Larimer County. “When we come together as a collective, we can have a long-lasting impact across Northern Colorado, Larimer County, and our surrounding communities. Make a Difference Day is one of those opportunities that bring us together as a community to support and give back.”

Individuals interested in participating in Make a Difference Day can do so by creating a free account at NoCoVolunteers.org, United Way of Larimer County’s online volunteer resource center. The site contains hundreds of volunteer opportunities, both virtual and in-person, from more than 50 local nonprofit agencies.

Users can customize their profiles to select their areas of interest and engage with the causes that are most important to them. To date, there are over 2,000 active volunteers at NoCoVolunteers.org, which operates year-round.

Since 1992, Make a Difference Day has mobilized thousands of volunteers to come together with a single purpose: to improve the lives of others by volunteering in our community. To inspire civic participation, United Way of Larimer County engages with businesses and individuals to recruit and engage volunteers, encourage cross-sector collaboration and create a pipeline of civic leaders.

“HP feels everyone shares a responsibility to better society.” Said Curtis Wray, Materials Chemist at Hewlett Packard. “We invest in the places where we live, work, and do business, helping people thrive through greater equality, opportunity, and sustainability. Our support of United Way volunteering efforts and Make a Difference Day aligns perfectly with our goal to create a positive local impact in communities and provides our employees an opportunity to volunteer their time and skills to better the world where we live.”

The value of volunteerism is especially clear in light of the challenges facing our community as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Cameron Peak Fire. According to Volunteers of America, the Big Thompson Watershed Coalition had a combined total of 602 volunteer hours provided under the Larimer County’s Fire initiatives.

“Participating in MDD in Larimer County for the past 16-years has allowed me to learn more about complex social issues and diverse programs provided by our local nonprofits. A spirit of service runs throughout our community,” said Adam Molzer, a community member and longtime United Way of Larimer County supporter. “I’m rewarded every fall when I can volunteer for a few hours and be part of this great civic tradition.”

Join United Way and thousands of other volunteers working to strengthen our community on Make a Difference Day. Visit NoCoVolunteers.org to view a regularly updated list of volunteer opportunities and sign up to participate.

