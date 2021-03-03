$36,000 Donated to PVREA Member Fire Stations

Six Poudre Valley REA member fire departments received $6,000 in donation each on Tuesday, February 16, to be used to help Coloradans affected by last year’s wildfires.

The six fire department stations that received funds are Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District, Crystal Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, Red Feather Lakes Fire Protection District, Glacier View Fire Protection District, Livermore Fire Protection District, and Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department.

Roughly $124,000 was raised statewide to help co-op employees and local first responders who lost their homes. The funds are also being utilized to help relief organizations aid people and businesses in rebuilding their homes and businesses.

The money was donated to a wildlife relief fund created to help those who lost homes and businesses in the wildfires last year. Donors to the relief fund include Colorado’s electric cooperatives, Colorado Rural Electric Association, CREA’s philanthropic arm – Colorado Electric Educational Institute (CEEI), cooperative wholesale electric provider Tri-State Generation, and Transmission Assoc. and the general public.

Poudre Valley REA(PVREA) would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all those who contributed to this cause and a very special thank you to the firefighters and first responders who battled the Cameron Peak and Calwood fires who demonstrated their dedication to keeping these Northern Colorado communities safe.

For more information regarding Poudre Valley REA, visit: www.pvrea.coop