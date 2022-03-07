Academic Scholarship Awards Double Thanks to JBS

Each year since 2006, the Greeley Stampede Foundation has awarded scholarships to Weld County high school seniors to support their success in continuing their educational journey. In 2022, the Foundation had plans of awarding twenty $2,500 scholarships.

Thanks to JBS and their Hometown Strong initiative, those plans have changed as they have matched the Foundation’s $50,000 scholarship fund to a total of $100,000 to celebrate 100 years of the Greeley Stampede. This will make this year’s scholarships now worth $5,000 each!

“This year will be the largest scholarships that we have ever awarded thanks to JBS,” commented Bob Hinderaker, Greeley Stampede Foundation President. “We are grateful to have amazing partners like JBS and those that support the Foundation’s events to provide this opportunity for Weld County students.”

With the additional funds from JBS, the deadline to apply for a scholarship has been extended from February 28th to March 13th at midnight. Students can apply for one of these scholarships at greeleystampede.org/p/academicscholarship.