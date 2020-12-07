Animal Friends Alliance Celebrates 1,000 Dog Adoptions This Year

Nonprofit organization Animal Friends Alliance is celebrating its 1,000th dog adoption of 2020.

A two-year-old Dalmation mix named Oreo McFurry was adopted two days after being ready for adoption on Tuesday, December 1, marking the milestone for Animal Friends Alliance. The nonprofit has found homes for more dogs this year than any year in its 14-year history.

“In a year when good news feels hard to come by, we’re overjoyed to share the victory of our record-breaking 1,000th dog adoption,” said Sarah Swanty, executive director of Animal Friends Alliance.

Animal Friends Alliance implemented new safety procedures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to take in homeless animals from Northern Colorado and beyond. All services including cat and dog adoptions have been conducted by appointment only since March.

Oreo was transported to Colorado from an open admission shelter in Missouri where he had been surrendered after being abandoned in an apartment for multiple days. Oreo received medical care and was placed in a foster home once he arrived at Animal Friends Alliance.

Animal Friends Alliance has adopted out over 2,000 cats, performed over 5,600 spray/neuter surgeries, vaccinated over 1,800 pets and distributed over 48,000 pounds of pet food to families in need.

“We are so proud that despite all the challenges we’ve faced this year, Animal Friends Alliance continues to find new ways to connect more homeless animals with loving families and to provide vital support to keep pets in their homes,” Sarah said.

For more information regarding Animal Friends Alliance, including the community pet resources programs and adoptable cats and dogs, visit: SavingAnimalsToday.org