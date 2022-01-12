Applications Open for 2022 Housing and Human Services Competitive Process

The City of Fort Collins has started accepting applications as part of the Competitive Process for allocating federal and City funds to affordable housing and human service projects and programs.

Funds will be awarded to nonprofit agencies, affordable housing providers, and other entities serving Fort Collins residents in low- and moderate-income households. Pre-applications are due January 26 and full applications must be submitted by February 14.

A comprehensive collection of guiding documents, resources, and the complete timeline is available at fcgov.com/socialsustainability/competitive-process.

The City’s Social Sustainability Department assists with financial support for housing and human services and serves as a convener and collaborator as part of its Strategic Plan. For more information about the Competitive Process and the City’s recent human service and housing funding history, visit the Social Sustainability website.