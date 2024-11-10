Bear Sightings Surge in Northern Colorado: Tips to Stay Safe as Bears Prepare for Winter

By Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

As Colorado’s black bears prepare for hibernation, residents in Northern Colorado are experiencing an uptick in bear sightings and encounters. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), there have been 4,644 bear reports between January 1 and November 1, 2024—a significant increase from the 3,414 reports during the same period in 2023. This year’s total ranks as the third-highest since 2019 and exceeds the six-year average of 4,247 bear-related conflicts and sightings reported to CPW.

In Fort Collins and surrounding areas, residents have taken to social media to share their experiences.

One local tweeted:

“Just saw a bear rummaging through our trash bins this morning. Time to get those bear-proof containers!”

Another resident posted on Facebook:

“Bears are getting bold this year. Spotted one near the school playground yesterday.”

CPW attributes the rise in bear activity to a combination of factors, including spotty natural food production and the availability of human food sources. “Bears are biologically driven to seek out the highest calorie food sources they can get while using as little energy as possible,” said Area 15 Wildlife Manager Adrian Archuleta, who oversees La Plata and surrounding counties. “To reduce conflicts with bears, people must remain vigilant year-round. Please use bear-resistant containers for your trash, lock your vehicles, lock your homes and windows, close your garage doors, and remove fallen fruit on the ground.”

In Northern Colorado, the increase in bear sightings has prompted local authorities to issue reminders about bear safety. Residents are advised to secure trash cans, remove bird feeders, and ensure pet food is not left outdoors. Additionally, keeping garage doors closed and locking windows and doors can help prevent bears from entering homes.

CPW emphasizes the importance of reporting bear sightings, especially in urban areas. Early reporting allows wildlife officers to monitor bear movements and guide communities on reducing attractants. “When you call to report a bear coming near your home, CPW can give you tips tailored to your situation to prevent them from coming around in the future,” the agency stated.

As bears enter hyperphagia—intense feeding before hibernation—they can consume up to 20,000 calories daily. This drive to accumulate fat reserves for the winter months often leads them into residential areas, searching for easy food sources. By securing potential attractants, residents can play a crucial role in reducing human-bear conflicts.

In conclusion, the rise in bear activity in Northern Colorado reminds us of the importance of coexistence and proactive measures. By staying informed and taking appropriate precautions, residents can help ensure the safety of both humans and bears during this critical time of year.