“Beat the Heat” Campaign by Animal Friends Alliance and Larimer Humane Society Offers $20 Spay for Cats in March

It may not feel like it right now, but spring is just around the corner. Animal Friends Alliance and Larimer Humane Society want you to “Beat the Heat” by spaying your cat in advance of her heat cycle (also commonly called a “heat”) to prevent unplanned litters from being born this spring. In March, Animal Friends Alliance and Larimer Humane Society are teaming up to offer $20 spay surgeries for up to 90 cats in Larimer County.

Animal shelters commonly refer to the spring as “kitten season” because cats are seasonal breeders and during the warmer months, the influx of accidental litters can overwhelm shelter resources. To prevent homeless cats and kittens, two of Larimer County’s largest animal welfare organizations are joining forces in advance of “kitten season” for a special $20 spay promotion called “Beat the Heat.”

Sterilization is one of the most effective strategies to reduce pet homelessness and is safe for kittens as young as 8 weeks old, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Spaying a female cat before the first heat cycle can be beneficial, improving the health of the pet by reducing the risk of certain reproductive cancers and infections.

“Female cats can have as many as three litters a year, and kittens can breed as young as 4 months old,” says Dr. Gloria Matsushita, chief veterinarian at Animal Friends Alliance. “Most people don’t want to see their cat get pregnant over and over again, so we hope our ‘Beat the Heat’ campaign will serve as a gentle reminder to cat owners to sterilize their cats before they go into heat this year.”

“Ensuring that every pet is wanted, and part of a loving home is a sentiment that our community as a whole values,” says Judy Calhoun, CEO of Larimer Humane Society. “By partnering with Animal Friends Alliance through the ‘Beat the Heat’ initiative, our goal is to assist owners in making responsible choices for their cats – decreasing challenges like homelessness and over-population and helping to keep cats healthier overall.”

While there are many advantages to spaying cats and kittens, the cost of spay surgeries can be a big barrier. That’s why Animal Friends Alliance and Larimer Humane Society are offering the discount price of $20 to encourage more people to “Beat the Heat” and avoid getting overwhelmed by unplanned litters of kittens. Residents of Larimer County will receive priority for this special rate and the promotion is available only for the month of March. Cat parents who wish to take advantage of this offer should mention the “Beat the Heat” campaign when they schedule their appointment.

Please call (970) 484-1861 and mention “Beat the Heat” to schedule an appointment, or visit SavingAnimalsToday.org for more information. The clinic is located at 2321 East Mulberry St. #3 in Fort Collins.

Animal Friends Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive companion animal resources, services, and education to the community to prevent pet homelessness and promote the human-animal bond. Animal Friends Alliance’s services include a limited-admission, adoption-guarantee shelter for cats and dogs, subsidized sterilization and vaccination clinic, grooming salon, and kibble pantry for pet guardians in need. Since its founding in 2006, Animal Friends Alliance has found homes for more than 33,995 cats and dogs and the clinic has performed over 77,743 spay/neuter surgeries. More information can be found at SavingAnimalsToday.org.

Larimer Humane Society is an independent, non-profit animal welfare organization whose mission is to further the compassionate, safe, and responsible relationship between animals and people. As the largest animal shelter in Northern Colorado, Larimer Humane Society is proud to accept all animals in need regardless of age, breed, medical status, or temperament. Learn more at larimerhumane.org.