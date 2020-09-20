Betty L. Aragon-Mitotes Inducted into Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

Betty L. Aragon-Mitotes has been selected and inducted into Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes based on position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility and prominence in a field.

Betty has dedicated her career to those without voices, working as a founder of the nonprofit Mujeres de Colores and co-founder of Museo de las Tres Colonias. Betty works at both these organizations aiding low income and fixed income families, providing children with school supplies during school season and gifts during the Christmas season.

Betty grew up inspired by her mentors who taught her the history of her Hispanic heritage, later realizing that may people in the community were unable to find a place in society. It was then when she swore to empower those who felt they had no voice and were disenfranchised.

Betty received the SOL award from the Latino Foundation for her dedication and advocacy work and was also recognized by the Colorado Women of Influence and the Zonta Organization. Additionally, she is part of the Mujeres Valientes program of the Latino Foundation and has attributed her success to her dedication to service working hard to ensure the Hispanic community takes control of thier lives.

Today, Betty maintains a professional affiliation with the Latino Foundation of Denver, Colorado Women of Influence of Loveland and the Zonta organization of Fort Collins. Furthermore, she aims to continue her work as well as produce a second documentary and develop a monument to honor Hispanic Beet Workers of Fort Collins.

