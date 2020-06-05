Board Seat Open on Boxelder Basin Regional Stormwater Authority

Applications are now being accepted for appointment to on seat on the Boxelder Basin Regional Stormwater Authority (BBRSA).

The BBRSA is a governmental entity created by Larimer County, the City of Fort Collins and the Town of Wellington in 2008 to:

implement the regional components of the approved Boxelder Stormwater Master Plan

plan and establish a financial structure that equitably distributes the costs of implementing the regional components of the Boxelder Stormwater Master Plan

plan and arrange for the operation and maintenance of the improvements

obtain any necessary Stormwater MS4 Permitting (stormwater quality) required in conjunction with implementation

The Board of Directors governs the BBRSA and oversees the design, construction, and maintenance of improvements; the hiring of or contracting for BBRSA staff; and the setting of stormwater fees to be charged within the Boxelder Service Area.

The BBRSA board seat is a joint appointment by the City of Fort Collins and Larimer County for a three-year term.

Applicants should have a general knowledge of stormwater and floodplain concepts and principles, engineering practices and construction of improvements, and financial management responsibilities. Applicants must reside in Fort Collins and Larimer County, and within the BBRSA Service Area.

Applications are due Friday, June 19, and can be submitted online.

For additional information on the BBRSA, please visit www.boxelderauthority.org.