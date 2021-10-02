Boat Ramp Hours Changing at Horsetooth Reservoir, Carter Lake

Korrie Johnston | Larimer County Department of Natural Resources

Hours of operation will change for boat ramps at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake starting Friday, October 1 through November. All ramps will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Please note hours are subject to change based on water levels, weather, and appropriate staffing.

Horsetooth Reservoir County Park

October Hours

South Bay Ramp: 7 am – 7 pm

Inlet Bay Ramp: 7 am – 7 pm. Closed for the season beginning Mon. Oct. 18

Satanka Ramp: Closed for the season

November Hours

South Bay Ramp: 8 am – 4 pm. Closed for the season beginning Mon. Nov. 29

Inlet Bay Ramp: Closed for the season

Satanka Ramp: Closed for the season

Carter Lake County Park

October Hours

North Pines Ramp: 7 am – 7 pm.

North Ramp (Marina): 7 am – 7 pm Thursday-Sunday only (Closed Monday-Wednesday)

South Shore Ramp: 7 am – 7 pm Saturday-Sundays only; Closed for the season beginning Mon. Oct. 11

November Hours

North Pines Ramp: 8 am – 4 pm. Closed for the season beginning Mon. Nov. 29

North Ramp (Marina): Closed for the season

South Shore Ramp: Closed for the season

For a complete schedule of hours and information on required vessel inspections, please visit larimer.org/boating. For info on entrance permits, visit larimer.org/naturalresources/parks/permits.

Did you like what you just read? Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you. Click to Donate