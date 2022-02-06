Brian Waldes Hired as Loveland’s Chief Financial Officer

The City of Loveland has hired municipal government finance professional Brian Waldes as its new chief financial officer (CFO). He was selected from three highly qualified finalists following a national search and started his new role on January 31.

“Along with his financial experience, Waldes brings an energy and level of engagement to the role that will initiate positive improvements for the department, for the City at large, and our entire community,” said Loveland City Manager Steve Adams. “He has demonstrated strong attributes that align with our financial focus and priorities.”

For 15 years, Waldes served as director of finance and information technology for the Town of Breckenridge, where he oversaw the town’s $70 million budget. He led the 17-person department that managed all financial functions such as budgeting, payroll, accounts receivable/payable, sales tax collection, investments, audits, reporting, and more.

“Working in government finance has truly given me a sense of purpose. I look forward to bringing my experience and passion to the City as the organization effectively manages public dollars to make our community better,” said Waldes. “I was drawn to this role for several reasons including the City’s strategic focus fiscal stability and strength, as well as its focus on financial transparency and accessibility for staff and citizens.”

As CFO, Waldes will oversee the finance department, including the short and long-term budget, financial and policy planning; coordination with the City Manager’s Office and city council; and the 42-person finance team that manages all utility billing, audits, budgeting, accounting, payroll, purchasing, reporting and more.

Waldes will transition into the CFO role that interim CFO Joyce Robinson has covered since August 2021.

“As we welcome Brian, I want to extend my deep appreciation to Joyce for stepping into this role during a critical time for our organization. She is a vital part of our finance leadership team,” said Adams.