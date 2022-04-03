Business and Personal Property Tax Declaration Deadline Approaches

The deadline for business owners to file a Personal Property Declaration with the Larimer County Assessor’s Office is April 15. Still, business owners got some welcome news this year.

On January 1, 2022, the threshold requiring business owners to file a Business Personal Property Declaration Schedule on their personal business property was raised from $7,900 to the current $50,000 in market value.

Those businesses with less than $50,000 in business personal property do not have to file a schedule. The deadline to file a Declaration Schedule for businesses with personal property value higher than $50,000 is April 15. Business can file their declarations online using the Business Personal Property Larimer County link. About 500 businesses have already used the new online filing tool to file their declarations.

“Thanks to the Colorado Legislature passing HB-21-1312 to help small businesses save in taxes, and innovations in the Larimer County Assessor’s Office, companies filing Business Personal Property above $50,000 will have a much-simplified process this year,” said Assessor Bob Overbeck.

Business Personal Property is defined as equipment used in your business and should be included in a

Declaration filing:

Furniture

Computers

Displays

Electronics

Fixtures

Machinery

Shelving

Signs

Need more information? Call 970-498-7050 or visit the Business Personal Property on the Larimer County website.