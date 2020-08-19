Cameron Peak Fire may Cause Red Feather Lakes Evacuations

Residents are lining up to receive re-entry permits now in Red Feather Lakes due to the ongoing Cameron Peak wildfire.

The rumor has it that many residents have been told that evacuation of the town is very likely to take place Thursday, August 20. The line for re-entry permits is taking place outside of the Red Feather Lakes Volunteer Fire Department and currently has a wait time of two and a half hours.

“I’m playing it safe, I have someone coming up with a truck and all my stuff is already packed up,” said an employee at Red Feather Super.

Signs have been posted by the Larimer County Sherriff’s restricting access to areas that may be dangerous for residents. While evacuation has not yet been confirmed, many residents are trying to cope with the stress of not knowing what will happen.

“We do know because they update us a few times a day, but it’s just a fact that fire is so unpredictable, you don’t know,” said David Mecherle, a residential property owner in Red Feather Lakes. “I think most people that live up here, it is the unknown that puts stress on people,” David said.

David’s wife and employee at Red Feather Super grocery store Kate Mecherle stated that there is a lot of locals that are getting heirlooms out of their homes and taking pictures off the walls that they want to keep. Additionally, Kate worries that if the fire reaches over a nearby ridge, that the voluntary evacuations will become mandatory.

For more information regarding the Cameron Peak wildfire including updates, visit: https://northfortynews.com/category/news/cameron-pass-fire-grows-forcing-evacuations/