Cheyenne Frontier Days Cancels for the First Time

According to the Cheyenne Frontier Days, In the interest of public health and safety, the 2020 Cheyenne Frontier Days has been canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ticket sales have been suspended. The refund policy has been updated, giving patrons choices to either roll over their tickets for 2021, donate the amount, or receive a refund.

The cancellation marks the first time in the rodeo’s history. The organization will celebrate its 125 year anniversary next year (2021).

“Large events and sports leagues across North America have been forced to cancel because of bans on mass gatherings related to COVID-19,” the Frontier Days said in a statement. “We explored every option but we could not determine how or when we could responsibly promise our fans a 2020 show that would deliver the type of award-winning performances and world-famous Western hospitality they expect from us.”

The Frontier Days is now focusing on the 125th Daddy of ’em All in 2021.

Organizers made the decision to cancel the entire event, rather than postponing or canceling portions (or shows). “Since we could not deliver all of the events and everything that makes Cheyenne Frontier Days so special for our fans at Frontier Park and throughout our community this year, we decided to cancel the entire celebration,” they said on their website. “In the end, we really had no choice. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our fans, volunteers, contestants, first responders, healthcare workers, our community, and visitors.”

Here are the options currently posted on the Frontier Days website:

The Thomas Rhett, Eric Church and Blake Shelton shows have been rescheduled as part of the 2021 lineup; and tickets will be reissued when 2021 tickets go on sale, unless otherwise specified via the application. Account Credit for 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days™ ticket patrons may credit the balance of their ticket purchase from 2020 to the 2021 season. All or part of the 2020 ticket payment can be held in their account and applied toward ticket purchases in 2021 once tickets go on sale. Amounts credited over must be used for the 2021 celebration on July 23-August 1, 2021. Donate to Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Foundation The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Foundation, Inc. was established to support the charitable and educational aspects of our celebration. Donate all or part of your 2020 ticket payment to help ensure the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ legacy of Western Heritage continues for years to come. Donations to the Foundation are tax deductible. Refund Cheyenne Frontier Days™ will process a refund for tickets purchased through the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Ticket Office or on our official website at www.cfdrodeo.com. Refunds for the face value of the rodeo or concert ticket will be processed. Please complete this application to let us know what you want to do with your 2020 ticket purchase. We are requesting that you complete this form before August 31, 2020. Any 2020 balance remaining undesignated after that time will be automatically credited to your account for the 2021 season.

For more information (and to complete the applications): https://www.cfdrodeo.com/event-cancellation/

Ticket office:

(307) 778-7222 or

(800) 22RODEO

Mon. – Fri. 9 am. – 5 pm.