City Council Accepting Public Comment on District 4 Applicants

The Fort Collins City Council is now accepting public comments on the District 4 Council seat applicants.

The District 4 Council seat will be vacated on Thursday, December 31, following Kristin Stephen’s election to Larimer County Commissioner’s office. Community members are invited to share feedback on the applicants online through Tuesday, January 5, or during the City Council meetings on Tuesday, December 22, and Tuesday, January 5.

The applicants are as follows:

Jessica Dyrdahl

Erin Hottenstein

Philip Jensen

Veronica Olivas

Shirley Peel

Melanie Potyondy

Sidna Rachid

William Wright

City Council will conduct interviews for the vacant District 4 Council seat on Wednesday, January 6, before selecting a candidate to fill the seat. The appointment will last until a newly elected Councilmember is sworn in following the April 2021 municipal election.

If the appointed Councilmember wishes to retain the District 4 seat, they will be required to run for election in April 2021.

For more information regarding sharing feedback on the applicants, visit: http://www.fcgov.com/council/council-vacancy or to view agendas and participation instructions, visit: http://www.fcgov.com/council