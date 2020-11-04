City of Fort Collins Election Sign Disposal

The City of Fort Collins encourages community members looking to dispose of political signs to do so correctly as elections are ending.

Most election signs are not recyclable and should not be put in curbside recycling bins. Signs should be disposed of differently depending on the material a sign is made from.

Different sign materials and ways to dispose of them are as follows:

Signs made of corrugated plastic should be thrown away in the trash.

Plastic sleeve-style signs (made of stretchy plastic material like grocery bags) can be recycled as a plastic film at the City’s Timberline Recycling Center located at 1903 S. Timberline Rd.

Election signs made of cardboard or paperboard can be recycled in your curbside recycling bin or at recycling drop-off locations after removing the metal wicket.

Metal sign wickets on all types of signs can be recycled as scrap metal at local scrap metal dealers or taken to the Timberline Recycling Center Hard-to-Recycle Materials Yard. There is a $5 entry fee.