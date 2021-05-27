City of Fort Collins Gives Notice of Termination of Emergency Rules

On March 30, 2020, under the authority of Sec. 2-671(a)(6) of the City Code, City Manager Darin Atteberry established the First Amended Emergency Rule and Regulation No. 2020-05A, permitting individuals to occupy any recreational vehicle parked on private property with written permission from the property owner, for working, living or sleeping purposes in order to use that recreational vehicle to promote physical distancing and/or quarantine. Further, Atteberry directed City enforcement staff not to enforce the provisions of City Code Sections 17-182(b) or 20-105(a) regarding such vehicles.

On or about May 14, 2021, the Larimer County Department of Health & Environment announced that it will end local county public health orders related to COVID-19 at 11:59 p.m. On May 16, 2021, beginning at 12:00 a.m. on May 17, 2021, Larimer County will be required to follow statewide public health orders.

In addition, on May 14, 2021, Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued Executive Order D 2021 103 significantly amending and restating his previous executive orders relating to face coverings to align with the recent guidance provided by the CDC. This was followed up on May 14, 2021, with the issuance of the Colorado Department of Health and Environment’s Second Amended Public Health Order 20-38 to implement Executive Order D 2021 103. Considering the foregoing change of conditions, Atteberry has terminated Emergency Rule and Regulation 2020-05A, which shall be of no further force or effect upon the effective date of this Notice of Termination, as set forth below.

This shall serve as notice that Regulation 2020-05A is terminated as of 11:59 p.m. on May 19, 2021. Notice of this termination of Regulation 2020-05A shall be disseminated to local radio and television stations and to a newspaper having a general circulation within the City.