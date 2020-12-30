City of Loveland Parks Department Accepting Christmas Trees for Recycling

The City of Loveland Parks Department is now accepting Christmas trees to be recycled to reduce landfill waste and provide natural mulch for Loveland’s parks.

People who are getting rid of their Christmas trees after taking them down can give them a second life in the form of beneficial mulch. Those looking to recycle their Christmas trees are asked to remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights, nails, screws, wire, tree stands, and bags before recycling.

Drop off sites for Christmas trees to be recycled are as follows:

Southside: Centennial Park – W. First and Taft Avenue (in the parking lot north of First Street, just west of Swift Field).

Northside: Kroh Park – North Highway 287 and 52nd Street (adjacent to the Habitat for Humanity).

Each site will be open every day from sunrise to sunset, which started on Monday, December 21, and ends on Monday, January 18. Christmas tree recycling is a free service.

