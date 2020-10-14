Wellington Moves to Highest Tier of Colorado Department of Local Affairs’ Main Street Program

The Department of Local Affairs’ Colorado Main Steet Program has moved the Town of Wellington to the top tier of the program to support community-led revitalization and help the community thrive through a framework that focuses efforts, energy, and resources — creating a better community.

Wellington now joins six cities and towns that find themselves at the Graduate level of the Colorado Main Street Program. The program is funded in part by a State Historical Fund from History Colorado, which continues to provide official Main Street cities and towns assistance in building community engagement and support to achieve long-term goals for the future of their historic downtowns.

The development of Wellington along the railroad in the 1800s resulted in the town’s incorporation in 1905. Additionally, several historic grain elevators were converted into commercial spaces, offices, and a brewery along the railway. Multiple other buildings along the historic main street Cleveland Avenue date back to 1899 and provide various retail and commercial uses.

The Wellington Main Street Program has served its community through encouraging growth within the organization and fostering partnerships with the business community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information regarding the Colorado Main Street Program, visit: www.colorado.gov/mainstreet or for more information regarding the Wellington Main Street Program, visit: www.wellingtonmainstreet.org