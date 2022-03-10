City to Resume Utility Late Fees and Disconnects After Temporary Suspension

As the weather begins to warm, the City of Loveland has ended its year-long suspension of utility late fee collection and service disconnects. The community-owned utility provider will resume late fee charges and disconnect notifications in April and will begin disconnecting utility service for unpaid accounts in June.

The City initiated the temporary suspension in June 2021 to alleviate several hardships that were impacting customers, including longer-lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, extreme weather, and transitions that occurred with the launch of the City’s new utility billing software.

“We are committed to helping customers keep their lights on and water running. Now that we are nearing the end of winter, we need to get utility revenue back on track as we currently have an outstanding balance of more than $1.6 million,” said Loveland City Manager Steve Adams. “As one of the lowest-cost utility providers in Colorado, the City of Loveland depends on revenue from those using our services to continue providing affordable, reliable utilities to all customers. We’ve gone to great lengths to help our customers during this difficult time. Our message to the community now is – please help keep our utilities healthy for all by paying your bill.”

The City is committed to connecting customers with resources. Since October 2021, the City has shared financial resources, utility bill rates, efficiency/money-saving tips, and communication urging customers to pay their bill balances ASAP as part of the effort to help customers pay down bill balances for utility services they have used. This communication has been included in customer bills (as individual letters or as content in City Update), through two in-person resource fairs, and the City’s website and social media channels.

“The past couple of years have put enormous pressure on many Loveland households, and the Utility Billing office is here to help,” said Nancy Salazar, City of Loveland Utility Billing manager. “Whether customers are ready to pay their bill, need financial support, or want to explore payment plan options, know that help has been and is only a phone call or email away.”

Customers with overdue accounts should contact the City’s Utility Billing office as soon as possible. Utility Billing can be reached Monday-Thursday, 8 am-5 pm and Fridays 8:30 am-5 pm at 970-962-2111 or UtilityBilling@cityofloveland.org.

As a reminder, the City of Loveland will never call customers on the phone about overdue utility bills. The City will only communicate delinquent utility accounts through bills and disconnect notices by mail. Be aware of telephone scams.

Additional FAQs about the process and more can be found online at lovgov.org/UtilityBilling.