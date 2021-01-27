Clearview Library District Reopens

The Clearview Library District has reopened the Windsor-Severance Library to the public starting Monday, January 25, at 720 3rd Street in Windsor.

The library’s new hours vary from 9 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday, 9 am to 4 pm on Saturdays, and 1 pm to 4 pm on Sundays. The bookmobile also started, allowing patrons on board at stops.

A total of one person or family is allowed onto the bookmobile at one time for no longer than 15 minutes. All staff and patrons aboard the bookmobile are required to wear face coverings.

Safety measures now in place at the Windsor-Severance Library are as follows::

All staff and patrons ages three and older must wear face coverings at all times and follow social distancing guidelines.

The building will be limited to 50 patrons and staff members at a time. Patrons will be asked to keep visits to two hours or less.

Children under fourteen are to be accompanied by an adult caregiver at all times.

The first hour of daily operations will be reserved for vulnerable individuals (individuals 65 years or older, immunocompromised individuals, or pregnant).

Patrons are asked to limit visits to browsing materials or connecting to WiFi. A reduced number of Teen and Adult computers will be available for use.

Programming will remain virtual, and meeting rooms will remain closed.

Materials will continue to be held for a period of time before being placed on the shelf.

Enhanced cleaning procedures are in place.

The library will continue its contactless curbside checkout program, Library Takeout.

For more information regarding Clearview Library District, visit: clearviewlibrary.org call 970-686-5603 or to view the bookmobile’s scheduled neighborhood stops, visit: clearviewlibrary.org/bookmobile