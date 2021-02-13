Clearview Library District to Host Free 2020 Tax Preparation

The Clearview Library District will host free tax preparation assistance each Monday through Monday, April 5, at the Windsor-Severance Library to help those who may require help when doing their taxes.

The free tax preparation assistance is being offered to community members with less than $57,000 in income or those who are older than 60 years of age. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is a national program between the Internal Revenue Service and nonprofit organizations that provide this service.

Tax returns that can be prepared through the program are as follows:

Form 1040 and Schedules 1, 2, 3 / Schedules A, B, D, EIC, R, limited C’s (no losses), E (Royalties), K-1 (Interest / Dividends)

Child and Dependent Care Expenses, Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Credit, Education Credits, Recovery (Stimulus) Rebate Credits

IRS-certified volunteers complete tax preparation at the Clearview Library District from Realities Focus. Registration is required for initial appointments as drop-ins will not be allowed.

The VITA Tax preparer will schedule second appointments for participants to receive the completed returns. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place for the in-person meetings.

“We believe that by hosting this program, we are meeting a vital need within the community for accessible and affordable tax assistance,” said Jennifer Bradley, Adult Programming and Collections Librarian. “The VITA program allows our community members to get the help they need to make sure their taxes are filed properly and on time,” Jennifer said.

For more information regarding the Clearview Library District and the VITA program, including where to register, visit: clearviewlibrary.org/vita or call 970-686-5603