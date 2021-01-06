Clearview Library District to Offer In-Person Computer Sessions

January 6, 2021 Steven Bonifazi News 0

The Clearview Library District will start offering in-person computer sessions beginning on Wednesday, January 6, at the Windsor-Severance Library.

The in-person computer sessions are available to the public on a limited basis, while the Windsor-Severance Library is closed. The Windsor-Severance Library is located at 720 3rd Street, Windsor.

Guidelines in place for those wishing to use library computers are as follows:

  • One-hour time slot per person

  • No more than 10 minutes of in-person tech help

  • Temperature will be taken before entering

  • Masks are required in the building

  • Time in the building is limited to the assigned computer station

For more information regarding Clearview Library District, visit: clearviewlibrary.org or fill out a form to schedule a time slot for an in-person computer session https://clearviewlibrary.org/get-tech-help or call 970-674-7944 x437.

