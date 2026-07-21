Click It or Ticket Enforcement Returns Across Colorado Through July 31

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Statewide seat belt campaign targets unbuckled drivers as 74 unrestrained traffic deaths have already been recorded this year.

Colorado law enforcement agencies are stepping up seat belt enforcement through July 31 as part of the state’s third Click It or Ticket campaign of 2026, aiming to reduce preventable traffic fatalities across the state.

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The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol and 48 local law enforcement agencies began the enforcement period on July 20. Officers will conduct increased patrols and issue citations to drivers and passengers who fail to wear seat belts.

According to CDOT, 74 unbuckled drivers and passengers have died on Colorado roads so far this year, including two children younger than 11.

“When you don’t buckle up, you are vulnerable to the physical forces of a crash and could be ejected from the vehicle,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Buckle up for every ride — no matter the distance — and as the driver, put in park until others do the same.”

Seat belts remain one of the most effective safety features in a vehicle. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of serious injury or death by as much as 65%.

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Rear-seat passengers also face significant risks. National data shows 60% of back-seat passengers killed in crashes in 2024 were not wearing seat belts. An unrestrained rear passenger can become a dangerous projectile during a crash, increasing the driver’s risk of death by 137%.

“Whether you’re driving, riding in a friend’s car or using a rideshare service, take a moment to buckle up before the wheels start rolling,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “That simple click could save your life.”

During Colorado’s May seat belt enforcement campaign, officers issued 1,037 seat belt citations, including 51 for improperly restrained children. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office issued the highest number of citations statewide with 189, followed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Thornton Police Department.

The campaign also focuses on teen drivers, who remain among the least likely to wear seat belts. In 2025, 65% of Colorado teens killed in passenger vehicle crashes were unrestrained. To encourage seat belt use, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and South Metro Fire will distribute coupons for free Sonic Slushes during the Arapahoe County Fair, July 23-26.

Colorado Seat Belt Laws

Colorado law requires:

Drivers and all front-seat passengers to wear seat belts.

Drivers under 18 and all of their passengers to buckle up under the state’s Graduated Driver Licensing law.

Children under 18 to be properly restrained under Colorado’s Child Passenger Safety Law.

Seat belt violations for adults are secondary offenses, meaning officers must stop a vehicle for another violation before issuing a citation. Child restraint and teen seat belt violations are primary offenses, allowing officers to stop a vehicle solely for those violations.

Fines begin at $65 for adult seat belt violations and at least $82 for improperly restrained children.

Since Colorado launched the Click It or Ticket campaign in 2002, statewide seat belt use has increased from 72% to nearly 91%.

For more information about seat belt safety and enforcement efforts, visit SeatBeltsColorado.com.

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Source: Colorado Department of Transportation