Colorado Aviation Groups to Conduct Statewide FEMA Face Mask Airlift

The Colorado Aviation Business Association and Angel Flight West will host a Federal Emergency Management Agency Mask Airlift Saturday, August 8 in Englewood to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

The airlift will consist of volunteer pilots delivering over 300,000 masks to airports around the state. Additionally, masks have been provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to Denver International Airport to give out among the state’s public-use airports for staff, tenants, pilots and passengers.

“This is a unique opportunity for general aviation pilots to come together in a coordinated response to this pandemic,” said Chris Swathwood, chairman of CABA. “We hope it will also help to highlight the critical role aviation plays in our state during times of need, as well as the important role Colorado’s smaller airports play in their local communities,” Chris said.

Volunteers will be at Signature Flight Support at Centennial Airport Friday, August 7 to sort packages of masks to be delivered to each airport. The following day, pilots will donate time and aircraft to make flights to over 30 airports statewide.

“Since the end of March, our volunteer pilots, in collaboration with the Colorado Hospital Association, have been flying PPE to hospitals all over the state,” said Cheri Cimmarrusti, AFW’s associate executive director. “Now we’re proud to continue our work by partnering with CABA, and other aviation organizations to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by providing PPE to Colorado’s airports,” Cheri said.

For more information regarding the Colorado Aviation Business Association, visit: http://www.mycaba.org