Colorado Ranks Second for Highest Rate of Drowsy Driver Fatalities Per State, According to New Study 

Wyoming recorded 8.37% of drivers killed in fatal car crashes while being drowsy or asleep at the wheel. Colorado had the second highest rate of drowsy driver fatalities (4.55%), whilst Texas was third (4.17%). Florida recorded the lowest rate of drowsy driver fatalities at 0.23%. A new study has found that Wyoming has the highest percentage of drivers killed in car crashes while drowsy or asleep behind the wheel, followed by Colorado and Texas. Florida personal injury lawyers Anidjar & Levine analyzed accident fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) between 2018 and 2022 to determine the proportion of driver fatalities in each state where the driver was drowsy or asleep behind the wheel. Wyoming recorded the highest rate of drowsy driver fatalities, with 8.37% of drivers killed in car crashes while being drowsy or asleep at the wheel. 35 out of 453 total crashes involved a driver who was drowsy behind the wheel between 2018 and 2022. The ten states with the highest percentage of drowsy driver fatalities (2018 – 2022)

Rank State Number of driver fatalities where the driver was drowsy or asleep (2018 – 2022) Total number of driver fatalities (2018 – 2022) Percentage of drowsy driver fatalities (2018 – 2022) 1. Wyoming 35 453 8.37% 2. Colorado 93 2,138 4.55% 3. Texas 496 12,387 4.17% 4. Maine 22 580 3.94% 5. Rhode Island 7 200 3.63% 6. Alaska 7 215 3.37% 7. Montana 23 733 3.24% 8. Alabama 104 3,348 3.21% 9. Kansas 40 1,502 2.74% 10. Idaho 22 841 2.69%

Colorado ranked second, with 4.55% of drivers killed in fatal car crashes while drowsy or asleep. 93 out of 2,138 crashes where the driver was killed involved a driver who was drowsy or asleep.

Texas ranked third, with 4.17% of drivers killed in fatal car crashes being drowsy or asleep. Of 12,387 fatal crashes involving the vehicle’s driver, 496 drivers were reported to have been drowsy or asleep behind the wheel.

Maine came fourth with 3.94% of drivers involved in fatal car crashes while being drowsy or asleep. 22 out of 580 fatal crashes throughout this period involved a driver who was drowsy or asleep.

Rhode Island ranked fifth, with 3.63% of drivers involved in fatal car crashes while being drowsy or asleep. Out of 200 total crashes where the driver was killed, seven drivers were reported as drowsy or asleep behind the wheel.

The remainder of the top ten includes Alaska, Montana, Alabama, Kansas, and Idaho.

Florida recorded the lowest rate of drowsy driver fatalities with just 0.23% of drivers killed in fatal car crashes (22 out of 9,641), while being drowsy or asleep.

“Driving while drowsy can greatly impair reaction time and split-second decision making, meaning it is harder to respond to other road users and potential hazards. It’s tragic to think that many of these incidents could have easily been avoided, had the driver taken adequate breaks throughout their journey or allowed someone else to drive the vehicle,” said A spokesperson for Anidjar & Levine.