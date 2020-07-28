Compensation Available for Landowners Wanting to Protect Forestlands

Colorado Landowners can submit proposals to The Colorado State Forest Service for the Forest Legacy Program now through Thursday, August 27 to protect private forestlands and receive compensation for unrealized development rights.

The Forest Legacy Program is federally funded and administered in the state by the Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS). It works by authorizing the CSFS or the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service to purchase permanent conservation easements as well as contribute to fee acquisitions within private forestlands.

Additionally, the program supplies private landowners the opportunity to keep ownership and management of their land while receiving compensation. Landowners who are looking to protect private forestlands from development or conversion to other non-forest uses can propose properties.

However, proposed properties are required to be located within a Forest Legacy Area, be privately owned and must consist of at least 75 percent of lands classified as forests in order to receive eligibility for the program. Also, at least 25 percent of the project costs must be secured from non-federal cash or in-kind sources.

Forestlands that will receive priority are those that contain important scenic, cultural, recreation and water resources, wildlife habitat and other ecological values that support traditional forest uses. Landowners who decide to participate in the program must abide by a forest management plan approved by the CSFS including permitted activities from timber harvesting and forest management to grazing and recreation activities.

The proposals will be accepted for the federal fiscal year 2022 funding. Additionally, proposals are required to be submitted by standard mail.

For more information or to obtain an application packet, visit: csfs.colostate.edu/funding-assistance or contact Carolyn Aspelin with the CSFS at 970 491-1869