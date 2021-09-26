COVID-19 Recovery Survey, Share Where Resources Should Go

The challenges in the last year-and-a-half from COVID-19 have altered our lives in many ways. Local governments including Larimer County have access to federal funding to strengthen our community. To make the best decisions with the funding and reach the most residents, the Larimer Recovery Collaborative needs feedback from residents on the best uses of these resources.

What are the negative impacts you’ve experienced from the pandemic?

What resources, services or opportunities would help you better?

What would make our community stronger? Where should those resources be directed?

The collaborative is conducting a COVID Impacts Survey to find out what impacts COVID-19 has had on you and our community. To access the survey, visit larimerrecovers.org/recovery-community-engagement/. It’s also available in Spanish, too. The survey is short, easy to complete, and you can add additional comments to each question.

Valuable feedback from this survey gives local governments a clearer picture of our community’s landscape that’s been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Questions? Contact Ricardo Perez, Communication Coordinator, perezri@co.larimer.co.us .