CSU and Fort Collins Partner on Water Future with Halligan Dam Model

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Students and Researchers Showcase Scaled Engineering Innovation Ahead of Major Reservoir Expansion

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State University students and faculty are teaming up with the City of Fort Collins to shape the region’s future water supply through an innovative collaboration. On Tuesday, July 15, CSU’s Hydraulics Laboratory will host a public media day, offering a behind-the-scenes look at a large-scale working model of the proposed Halligan Water Supply Project’s replacement dam.

Built at a 1/24 scale, the model simulates water flows and structural configurations to test design solutions before construction begins. CSU researchers and engineering students are utilizing the model to gain a deeper understanding of how the new dam will operate under real-world conditions. City of Fort Collins officials, CSU faculty, engineering firm AECOM, and participating students will be available to discuss the project and answer questions during the open house.

“This partnership provides a unique opportunity for CSU students to apply their expertise to a critical real-world challenge that will impact our entire community,” said Christopher Thornton, associate professor and project lead at CSU.

The Halligan Water Supply Project aims to enlarge the existing Halligan Reservoir, located about 25 miles northwest of Fort Collins, by approximately 8,200 acre-feet. The expanded reservoir is a vital step in securing long-term water supply resilience for Northern Colorado. CSU’s state-of-the-art Hydraulics Lab has served as a testing ground for many major water infrastructure projects in the state and abroad.

The event will take place at the Daryl B. Simons Building on CSU’s Foothills Campus at 4451 Laporte Ave., Fort Collins, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance for parking access. Media will be transported via a short road to the model site.

More information is available at:

Information provided by Colorado State University and the City of Fort Collins.