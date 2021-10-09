CSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital Limiting Overnight Emergency Services in October

By Jeff Dodge

The Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital is not accepting new emergency small animal patients (dogs, cats, and exotic pets) between 7 pm and 7 am Oct. 3 through Oct. 31.

Extreme staffing shortages in the Small Animal Emergency and Urgent Care service make it necessary to limit overnight emergency services in order to ensure safe and focused care for hospitalized patients. The service remains open to emergencies from 7 am to 7 pm through October.

Pet owners with an emergency should seek medical help at another emergency veterinary clinic during this time. If a pet needs immediate attention and CSU is the closest clinic, hospital staff does have the ability to make an assessment. After that assessment, staff may still recommend that you seek care at the closest ER clinic if the animal has a non-critical emergency. The client line is 970-297-5000.

