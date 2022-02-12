Drunk Driving Crashes Spike on Superbowl Sunday 

No matter what team you cheer for, the Superbowl and all of its surrounding activities are usually seen as a time to celebrate and let loose. Unfortunately, it is also a time with increased occurrences of drunk driving and DUI-related crashes. With increased consumption, it is not a surprise that on Superbowl Sunday, occurrences of drunk driving are 22% higher than any other typical Sunday. This serves to highlight why the Superbowl is an excellent time to remind everyone of safe driving practices surrounding alcohol and celebrations.

In all the hype surrounding the Superbowl, it is known that advertisers can demand a high price for a one-minute commercial aired during the big event. Along those same lines, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that drunk driving charges are expensive as well. The average DUI costs an individual around $10,000 – typically just for court and legal expenses, not counting any medical expenses if injury occurs.

No DUI Larimer is working to get the word out about the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence and offering solutions and tips on how to avoid or curb the effects on the greater community. No DUI Larimer , a coalition and campaign born out of the need to address the problem of impaired driving in Larimer County and Northern Colorado, is working to prevent driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances. This project is a joint effort between law enforcement, government agencies, alcohol and cannabis retailers, local nonprofits, and community members, working together to encourage the general public to “Make the Call” to end impaired driving.

No DUI Larimer is focusing on prevention efforts – education, tools, and messaging for groups and individuals who tend to risk driving regularly with elevated BAC’s, and who are involved in a higher number of alcohol-related crashes. Studies have shown that males, ages 21-34, tend to have the highest number of drivers involved in DUI/DWI crashes with a BAC at or above legal intoxication levels. The goal of the next arm of the No DUI campaign is to reduce the number of DUI/DWI-related crashes with this age group at the wheel.

No DUI encourages all citizens to remain vigilant and to plan ahead when consuming alcohol. There are many rideshare options available via SmartPhone apps and local cab companies. No DUI Larimer has partnered with zTrip to make sure safe rides are more accessible to everyone. If you are the designated driver, make a commitment to 100% sobriety to keep you, your friends, and your family safe.

While No DUI Larimer encourages everyone to drink responsibly and to plan ahead. There are certain tools available that can specifically appeal to this demographic:

The DRUID app applies neuroscience to assess a user’s level of cognitive and motor impairment due to any cause, including alcohol intoxication, marijuana use, fatigue, and injury. Built like a video game, the app records hundreds of indicators to detect impairment in under three minutes. Available for download on most smartphones, this app can be a useful self-monitoring tool.

BACtrack is a personal, portable breathalyzer that has been designed and marketed to help individuals make smarter and safer decisions while drinking. BACtrack allows one to receive a BAC estimate in seconds. Research suggests that education about BAC contributes to fewer incidences of impaired driving. These tools are available for purchase for as little as $39.99.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, please “Make the Call” and contact local law enforcement (911) immediately.

Remember if you feel different, you drive different.

NO DUI Larimer Mission:

The No DUI Larimer coalition and campaign was born out of the need to address the problem of impaired driving in our community. The goal is to prevent driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances by increasing community responsibility for safe and responsible driving.

Our campaign is encouraging the public to “Make the Call” to end impaired driving in our community. Make the Call to get a safe ride home. Make the Call about whether you should get behind the wheel and Make the Call to report suspected impaired drivers. Driving under the influence IS an emergency – please call 911 if you see someone you suspect is driving impaired.

Partners , who absorbed this project from the former nonprofit, Team Wellness & Prevention, is the lead agency on this five-year project. Partners has engaged a steering committee and named the project NO DUI LARIMER.