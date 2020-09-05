Electronic Benefits Transfer Card Error Fixed

Electronic Benefits Transfer cards were temporarily inactive Friday, August 28 statewide for 4,710 benefit recipients due to an error that has now been fixed.

The error has now been corrected and the cards have been reactivated. Additionally, while the cards were inactive, benefits on the Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards were inaccessible for several hours.

Those benefit recipients who attempted to utilize their card and then went to a county human services office for a replacement card can now either use their original card or the replacement. Furthermore, clients who wish to verify that their card is active can call the IVR phone number on the back of their card.

The Colorado Department of Human Services strives to provide the best service possible and apologizes for the inconvenience this may have caused clients. Other questions including checking the balance of a card can be directed to the number below.

For more information regarding this fixed error, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdhs/news/electronic-benefits-transfer-card-error or call 888 328-2656