Evans Water Efficiency Subrecipient Agreement Approved

The second of three sub-recipient agreements for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) projects has been approved by the Weld County Board of Commissioners.

“This agreement between the county and City of Evans marks a crucial milestone for this project,” Commissioner Chair Steve Moreno said. “It identifies the scope of the project, reimbursement process, and requirements the city must follow.”

The Evans Water Efficiency project will partner with Larimer County’s Conservation Corps (LCCC) to perform energy audits to assess low- to moderate-income owner-occupied homes in replacing toilets and water fixtures. As many as 50 houses will benefit from these upgraded features and reduced monthly utility costs. CDBG funds of $50,000 will be used to pay for the new fixtures and installation in each home. Overall, this project will help reduce the city’s water consumption.

The sub-recipient agreement is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order for the project to move forward. The City of Evans approved the sub-recipient agreement at its May 4 City Council meeting and the agreement was signed by the City Manager on December 6.

For more information about Weld County’s CDBG program, visit weldgov.com/Government/County-Programs/Community-Development-Block-Grant.