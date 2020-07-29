Field Operations for Census Workers to Begin July 30

Census enumerators will begin field operations Thursday, July 30 in Loveland to get an accurate count of every person living in the city.

The field operations involve census enumerators going to homes of residents who have yet to respond to the 2020 Census. Enumerators are tasked with getting an accurate count through October.

Furthermore, workers will do as much as they can to make contact with residents to aid them in responding to the 2020 Census. Workers will be clearly identifiable as Census workers as they will be wearing census badges and i.d.

Census workers will also wear facial masks and other protective equipment in order to keep residents safe in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the entire process of collecting Census data will be performed at a distance as a “no-touch” operation.