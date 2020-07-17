Fire Restrictions Increased

The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland have raised the level of fire restrictions to Stage 2 for National Forest lands on Friday, July 10 in response to increased fire danger conditions.

The national forest lands where restrictions have been increased are in Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Jefferson and Park counties. Stage 1 restrictions will continue to remain in place on National Forest System lands in Grand, Larimer and Weld counties.

Violating any of Stage 1 and 2 fire restrictions may result in a maximum fine of $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization. Additionally, violations can also lead to imprisonment for more than six months.

Fire (and shooting) restrictions within the Stage 2 areas are as follows:

Build, maintain, attend or use a fire, campfire, or stove fire. This includes charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood-burning stoves and sheepherder’s stoves and includes their use in developed camping and picnic grounds except devices using pressurized liquid or gas (stoves, grills or lanterns) which include shut-off valves are permitted when used in an area at least three feet or more from flammable material such as grasses or pine needles.

Smoke, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building.

Weld or operate an acetylene or other torch with open flame.

Operate or use any internal combustion engine (e.g. chainsaw, generator, ATV) without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order. (See order for specific details.)

Operate a chainsaw without an approved spark arresting device as described above, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (8 oz. capacity by weight or larger and kept with the operator) and a round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.

Use explosives.

Possess or use a motor vehicle off established roads, motorized trails or established parking areas, except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the vehicle.

Discharge a firearm.

Fire restrictions within the Stage 1 areas are as follows:

Build or maintain a fire or use charcoal, coal, or wood stoves, except in permanent fire pits or fire grates within a developed recreation site (e.g., campgrounds where fees are charged).

Smoke, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of all flammable materials.

Use any internal or external combustion engine (including chainsaws) without a spark arresting device properly working and a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher and a round point shovel.

Weld or operating acetylene or other torches with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.

Use explosives.

For more information regarding the fire restriction orders and maps, visit: www.fs.usda.gov/arp