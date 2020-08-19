FoCo Cafe seeks Volunteers for Impactful Work

Local cafe FoCo Cafe is seeking volunteers to continue their work of building communities through nutritious meals to those in need.

FoCo Cafe is currently working to prepare meals to be delivered to home-bound older adults, food-insecure children and families and youth experiencing homelessness. Nevertheless, the Cafe needs volunteers to continue this work.

The Cafe currently has four paid employees and offers an exchange of an hour of work for food for anyone looking to contribute to their mission and receive a meal. Additionally, volunteers are needed at the FoCo Cafe for Monday through Friday from 9 am to 1 pm to help prepare meals to be delivered.

Prospective volunteers can also sign up to work beyond preparing meals in the kitchen and dining area through prepping food, cooking, counter service, dishwashing, cleaning tables and doing maintenance work.

Individuals looking to volunteer are encouraged to schedule their shifts ahead of time and are required to be at least 16 years of age or older.

If you or someone you know is interested in helping out FoCo Cafe, visit: https://www.fococafe.org/volunteer/ to sign up