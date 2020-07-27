Fort Collins Awarded Code for America 2020 Community Fellowship

The City of Fort Collins has been chosen by Code for America to receive a 2020 Community Fellowship to develop an online application for the City’s Digital Equity Program.

The City’s Digital Equity program involves an income-qualified reduced rate for internet services and will be launched in the near future. Additionally, the online application will serve as a footprint for the development of a single point of entry for all of the City’s income-qualified programs.

Code for America’s Community Felowship program will work on recruiting and managing three local technologists to work together with the City over the course of nine months developing the online application. Furthermore, the application will be avaliable in English and Spanish when completed.

“This partnership is another great example of how City government can foster innovation and transform the way we serve the public,” said Darin Atteberry, City of Fort Collins City Manager.

Code for America has worked with over 100 government agencies on projects finding ways to better serve communities and alter the ways in which they use technology. The main goal of the Community Fellowship program is to resource and train community members with project-related lived experiences and partner them with their local government to more effectively address inequities in service delivery.

“Code for America fellows will work with City staff and community partners to build this open data platform in a commitment to increase community equity,” said Darin.

For more information regarding Code for America and their Community Fellowship, visit: https://www.codeforamerica.org/programs/fellowship