Fort Collins City Council Proposes to Prevent Resident Ability to Choose Your Own Garbage Company

The City Council of Fort Collins proposes eliminating your ability to choose your own garbage company. While the city most likely has the best of intentions, this decision, if adopted, may do more harm than good in the following ways:

Customers may be “stuck” with a non-local, multi-state hauler service.

Proposed fees will be added to your bill if you choose another service.

Centralized billing means non-regulated fees could be added to your account regardless.

One primary hauler means NO INCENTIVE to earn your business through better price or service.

Customers may experience increased billing, service, and reliability issues .

No services like weekly recycling, organic pick-up options, and more.

Less money stimulating the local economy , more money to big corporations.

DEFEND YOUR RIGHT TO CHOOSE LOCAL – KEEP THE MONEY IN YOUR COMMUNITY

Let your voice be heard! Take the Official City of Fort Collins survey here: CITY SURVEY LINK

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF CHOICE?

Competition helps to keep prices competitive and services up.

With local companies employed, money and jobs stay in our community.

Our community continues to support small businesses.

Customers can talk to a live person instead of a call center.

The employees are your neighbors, and customers enjoy better service.

Service options are designed to meet your needs, not the city’s needs.

As the city continues to process this proposal, you can reach out to them and share your concerns in the following ways:

Take the survey here: Take the CITY SURVEY LINK https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6757098/Contract-for-Trash-Quick-Survey

Email the city council with your concerns: Email the City (cityleaders@fcgov.com)

Call them and voice your opinion by phoning the city at (970) 221-6878.

Follow the Council Agenda by Clicking Here

https://www.fcgov.com/cityclerk/agendas

Attend a City Council Meeting and consider giving public comment.

(Regular Council Meetings are scheduled on the first and third Tuesdays of each month and start at 6 p.m in the Council Chambers at City Hall West, 300 Laporte Avenue.)

Reach out to the City Council after a meeting with your comments.