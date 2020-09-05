Fort Collins Implements Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

The City of Fort Collins has implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions effective Monday, August 3, in response to current weather conditions, precipitation, fire restrictions in other communities, fire fuel moisture levels, air quality, suppression resources, and other factors.

The fire ban prohibits the open burning of solid fuels from wood-burning campfires and portable or built-in outdoor wood burning fire pits to charcoal grills.

Exemptions for the restrictions are as follows:

liquid or gas-fueled fires in fire pits, grills, and camp stoves

indoor fireplaces and wood-burning stoves

This order is to remain in effect until further notice, working in accordance with similar bans already in place at State and County levels taking into account the hot and dry conditions and air quality impacts of both the regional and local wildfires. Additionally, restrictions on outdoor burning come as recommendations from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment during their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with respiratory impacts being compounded by smoke.

“The incredibly hot and dry days have led to a series of red flag warnings,” said Fire Chief DeMint. “We need to work together to protect our community and prevent the sparks that could lead to wildfires,” DeMint said.

Additional resources are as follows:

For more information regarding the fire ban, visit: fcgov.com/woodsmoke