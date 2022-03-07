Fort Collins is seeking Community Input on Trash and Recycling Collection

City will Explore Creating a Community-wide Contract for Household Trash and Recycling Collection

Fort Collins City Council has adopted several priorities to reach sustainability goals, one of which explores creating a community-wide contract for household trash and recycling collection. This would mean that rather than each household selecting their own trash hauler, the City would contract with one hauler to service single-family homes in a neighborhood. There would be fewer trucks on each street, which would mean less wear and tear on roads and fewer emissions. If a household wanted to select a different hauler, they could pay an opt-out fee.

The City is currently looking for community input on the following questions related to this topic.

What is most important when selecting a trash and recycling hauler?

What concerns do community members have when considering creating a community-wide contract for these services?

What potential benefits would community members prioritize?

Those interested in learning more and sharing their thoughts should visit ourcity.fcgov.com/Contract-For-Trash to leave comments or request a meeting with City staff. The City also invites community members to join a virtual public forum where staff will share findings from previous Fort Collins studies and other Colorado communities that have awarded similar contracts, and answer questions from attendees.

Thursday, March 10, 7 – 8 p.m. Friday, March 11, 12 – 1 p.m.



More information can be found at: ourcity.fcgov.com/Contract-For-Trash.