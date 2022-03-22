Fort Collins is Testing Wayside Train Horns on March 22

The City of Fort Collins’ Engineering and Traffic departments will test ‘wayside horns’ in downtown Fort Collins on Tuesday afternoon, March 22, at the intersection of Mason Street and Mountain Avenue.

Testing is planned that day between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and those in the area may hear the horn being sounded, even when a train is not present.

Tuesday’s test is part of the City’s efforts to investigate the use of wayside horns along the Mason Street corridor to reduce noise and improve quality of life for residents and businesses.

Wayside horns are permanently installed devices at railroad crossings that sound when a train is approaching. They have a lower noise impact than train-mounted horns and can be directed in the direction of oncoming traffic rather than in front of the train itself.

The City has not made a decision on whether or not to install wayside horns. The upcoming test is an early step in a multi-year process that will require approval by the Federal Railroad Administration. City staff will take decibel readings from the wayside horns and compare those to readings of existing train horns at the same location.

For more information about trains in Fort Collins, visit www.fcgov.com/trains.