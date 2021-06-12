Fort Collins Utilities Releases 2020 Drinking Water Quality Report

Fort Collins Utilities released its annual Drinking Water Quality Report. The report provides water quality test results, information on how our water is protected, where it comes from, and more.

Americans drink more than one billion glasses of tap water every day, and Utilities is committed to providing its customers with reliable drinking water of outstanding quality. Utilities is among the nation’s leaders in using the latest technologies and most effective practices to treat drinking water.

Federal regulations require public water systems to deliver water quality reports to customers before July each year. View the full report at fcgov.com/WaterQualityReport.

For more information, email utilities@fcgov.com, call 970-416-2059 or V/TDD 711.