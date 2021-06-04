Greeley Active Adult Center Reopens in June

Last year, Greeley Active Adult Center (AAC), 1010 6th Street, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now officials have reopened its doors on Tuesday, June 1.

Upon opening, visitors can participate in the following drop-in programs: card playing, bunco, cornhole, billiards, shuffleboard, knitting, and use of the computer lab.

“We’re excited to be reopening and serving the aging community, said Tiffany Skoglund, recreation supervisor. “We’ve certainly missed everyone over this past year and can’t wait for patrons to come see their friends.”

The facility’s hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Friday. In the last few months, the city made several upgrades to the Active Adult Center that tailors to individuals age 50 and older. These include a repainted first floor and resurfaced parking lot with more ADA-accessible parking spots.

The center will require masks at all times, even for vaccinated individuals; and social distancing will be practiced throughout the building. Anyone with COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms – a fever, cough, or shortness of breath – should not enter or use city facilities including the Active Adult Center. Staff will ask all visitors to first check in with guest services upon their arrival.

To attend the center, individuals can either pay a $4 daily drop-in fee or become a member for just $35 a year for Greeley residents or $50 for non-residents. People who held a membership prior to March 13, 2020, will have memberships reactivated through December 31, 2021. The center will also reinstate parking permits for previous active members. Staff asks if members had a vehicle change in the last year, to please visit the guest services staff for assistance with their parking permits.

Patrons may see some familiar faces and will have the opportunity to meet new staff when they arrive at the center. Kim Euresti, the customer service representative is new to the team and Sheri Lobmeyer, the recreation coordinator, will return, in addition to Tiffany Skoglund. Skoglund plans to offer “Coffee Chats” on a regular basis to answer any questions visitors may have.

The Weld County Friendly Fork Nutrition Lunch program will continue their “to-go” meals Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from the AAC at 11:30 a.m. Evening meals will begin May 11 through August 10 every Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The goal, said Skoglund, is to have meals in person sometime this summer.

The Greeley Active Adult Center, located at 1010 6th Street, is part of the City of Greeley’s Culture, Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, contact Tiffany Skoglund at 970-350-9436 or visit GreeleyActiveAdultCenter.com.