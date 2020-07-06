Greeley Family FunPlex Opens

Family FunPlex opened in Greeley Monday, July 6 with limited hours and restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The community recreation center is located within the Twin Rivers Community Park and offers an array of amenities, services, and programs from a multi-court gymnasium to group fitness classes.
Currently, the fieldhouse gym, weight room, walking track and miniature golf are available with limited access only. Guests are required to sign up for a 90-minute time slot in order to utilize these areas.
Fitness classes will be offered throughout the week but will have limited capacity and require reserved spots. However, the Adventure Island Waterpark is closed due to renovations.
Current state and CDC-recommended hygiene and social distancing that apply at the Family FunPlex are as follows:
- Avoid groups of 10 or more people at all times.
- Masks are highly encouraged.
- Visitors should bring adequate water and hand sanitizer.
- Locker Rooms will remain closed. There will be minimal storage available for personal items. Showers may be available upon request.
- It is highly encouraged for members and guests to be “ready” upon arrival at the Family FunPlex, already dressed in appropriate swim attire for the activity for which they are participating.
- Anyone with COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms – a fever, cough, or shortness of breath – should not enter or use city facilities.
For more information on COVID-19, visit: City’s web page
