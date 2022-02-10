Happening in Wellington: Updates from the Town of Wellington

Annie Lindgren | North Forty News
What is happening in the Town of Wellington this February?
Community Activities Commission (CAC) announced events for the year. They are looking for volunteers, so reach out if interested:
April 16 is the Town Easter egg hunt
June 4 is the Town Wide Yard sale
June 11 is the Town Clean Up
July 4 is the Fourth of July Celebration
September 17 is the Town Clean Up
October 31 is the Halloween event
November 5 is the Veterans Day Event
December 2 is the Tree Lighting Ceremony
December 3 is the Parade of Lights
February board meetings and upcoming election:
Board of Trustee Meetings is February 8 and February 22 at 6:30 PM at the Leeper Center. There is a Work Session on February 15. The February 8 Trustee meeting will include possible utility rate change adoptions. One can attend in person or via Zoom. There is more information on this topic found at http://www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/501/Utility-Rate-Update.
The Planning Commission meets on February 7 at 6 PM.
The Parks Advisory Board meets on February 9 at 6 PM.
The Board of Adjustments meets on February 24 at 7 PM.
The Community Activities Commission meets next on March 1 at 5 PM.
The Town of Wellington Municipal Election is right around the corner – April 5, 2022. Now is the time to register, update, or confirm your voter registration. To update your voter registration, visit sos.state.co.us.
There are three candidates running for mayor and eight candidates running for the three open trustee positions. Stay tuned for more information on the following candidates:
Mayor
- Wyatt Schwendeman-Curtis
- Calar Chaussee
- Ashley Macdonald
Trustee
- Brian Mason
- David Wiegand
- Lisa Chollet
- Lowrey Moyer
- Melanie Murphy
- Shirrell Tietz
- Tim Whitehouse
- Wyatt Knutson
Name and Track the Snowplow
The Town is looking for help in Naming the Snowplows! Students from Rice and Eyestone Elementary have submitted names, and you get to help choose the winner. Vote for your favorite name at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScJ5cl2kToF8oMInl0kdRNh0j0SF3vjG-qiICNry5um3PY-Vg/viewform
Not only do you have the opportunity to help name the plow, but you can now access real-time plow tracking. There is a link on the town website and social media page that shows where the plow is during snow events. The map displays highlighted routes of the plow and a line color change that indicates how much time has passed since the last plow.
Water Conservation Grant Awarded to Town of Wellington
The Town of Wellington was awarded the WaterNow Alliance Project Accelerator grant. This grant provides the Town with 250 hours (valued at $25,000) of professional support from WaterNow’s expert staff in water conservation and communication strategies. This project aims to develop a personalized water conservation campaign that is specific to Wellington’s needs and can be used for awareness and outreach for years to come.
The Wellington Public Library announcements.
Storytime is scheduled for Tuesday, February 8, and February 22 at 10:15 am and 11:15 am. They will be closed for President’s Day.
The library shared to keep an eye out for upcoming events. These include a Chess and Board Game club, After-school maker space, and art classes. Follow the library’s social media pages to stay up-to-date.
Wellington Recreation announced Spring program registration is now open!
Sign up today for:
- Youth Soccer
- Youth Flag Football
- Start Smart Soccer
- Start Smart Flag Football
- Adult Softball
- Adult Kickball
- Intermediate Baseball
- Art Classes
- Fitness Classes
- Cheer
Registration Link: wellingtoncolorado.gov
Visit the Town of Wellington website for more information at wellingtoncolorado.gov.
