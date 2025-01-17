Hiker Rescued Near Horsetooth Reservoir After 20-Foot Fall: Safety Tips for Northern Colorado Adventures

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A coordinated effort by Poudre Fire Authority, local rangers, and UCHealth successfully rescued a hiker who fell 20 feet near Rotary Park at Horsetooth Reservoir along South County Road 23. The incident highlights the importance of safety while enjoying Northern Colorado’s natural beauty.

The patient, who sustained an ankle injury, was conscious and alert but unable to exit the area independently. Responders utilized a specialized big wheel—similar to a cot on wheels—to transport the individual along the Foothills Trail to a nearby parking lot. After a medical assessment, the patient was transported in a private vehicle for further care.

Steve Gibson, a lieutenant with Larimer County Natural Resources, identified the exact location of the fall and reminded outdoor enthusiasts to prioritize safety. When planning hikes or sightseeing trips in Northern Colorado, it’s essential to inform someone of your plans, hike with a companion when possible, and stay informed about weather conditions.

Though Friday’s weather will feature sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s, a steep drop to zero degrees is expected on Saturday. These unpredictable changes underscore the need to “Know Before You Go.”

The successful rescue involved multiple partners, including Lory State Rangers, Larimer County Rangers, City of Fort Collins Rangers, UCHealth, and a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office medic. All emergency vehicles have now cleared the area.

Safety Tips for Outdoor Enthusiasts in Northern Colorado:

Always let someone know your planned route and expected return time.

Check weather forecasts and dress appropriately.

Carry essential gear, including a first aid kit and water.

Hike with a buddy for added safety.

Northern Colorado is home to stunning landscapes like Horsetooth Reservoir, but even experienced adventurers should remain cautious. By planning ahead, you can safely enjoy all the region has to offer.

For more local updates and safety tips, visit North Forty News.