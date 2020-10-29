How Is Snow Impacting Colorado’s Wildfires?

On October 22nd, Estes Park was evacuated. Two of Colorado’s largest-ever wildfires were about to merge. The situation was dire as homes burned, and hundreds of thousands of acres of Northern Colorado’s mountain forests had been burned to ashes.

The feeling around Northern Colorado was being referred to as “doomsday.” Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes in the mountains. Smoke from the fires made it unsafe to take a walk in Fort Collins. Ash was falling more than a hundred miles from the fires.

Then came the snow.

About 12 inches of snow over a few days fell in Fort Collins. More than that fell in the mountains. The temperature plummeted to the single digits.

In the days after, the sun came out, and the air cleared. It seemed the danger of the fires had passed.

But anyone who knows about camping in snow would know that once you put snow on top of a fire, it doesn’t extinguish it. It just covers it. The fire smolders beneath.

12″ of snow most likely means only 1″ of water.

And the conditions prevent firefighters from accessing fire lines and the places they need to be.

“As we get in there, we are going to focus on the potential for spread before that snow event,” said Kyle Canon, Operations Pacific Northwest Team 2.

“We have crews out there hiking and looking at the area overhead,” said Kyle.

So, does that mean we are “out of the woods” when it comes to the fire?

“Absolutely not,” said Captain Joe Shellhammer, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. “There’s a lot of fuel still in there. We still have to pay attention,” Joe said.

“I took a hike yesterday; it’s hard getting in there. There’s still fire in there. Dead trees have fallen down, and it’s kind of burning underneath. The snow hasn’t gotten on it,” Joe said.

Joe said Larimer County has lifted evacuations in many areas and lightened them in others, but the fire is still very unpredictable. The Sheriff’s office is helping people get their stuff and winterize their homes whenever possible.

For the latest information on evacuations, LETA provides daily updates by text and a virtual map showing evacuation areas along with a tracing of where the fires have burned. Text TFIRE to 888777 for updates on the Troublesome Fire and LCEVAC to 888777 for evacuation information as it is released.